The North Agenda for Tinubu, a prominent socio-political group, has criticised the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, over remarks allegedly advocating for Nigerian youths to leave the country for better opportunities.

In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the group’s publicity secretary, Mohammed Yusuf, said Obi’s statements suggest that Nigeria’s most talented youth would find greater prospects abroad rather than contributing to nation-building within Nigeria.

Yusuf expressed disbelief at Obi’s stance, especially as a leader aspiring to the presidency. “It is inconceivable that someone who seeks the highest office in Nigeria would encourage our brightest minds to leave rather than help create an environment where they can thrive here,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria, with over 200 million citizens, holds vast potential for development, especially with its resilient youth, who possess the skills and innovation critical for national progress. However, he criticised what he described as “toxic politics” from some leaders, asserting that calls for emigration undermine the foundation of Nigeria’s future.

He added that Nigeria, like many African countries, faces “brain drain” challenges with the emigration of highly skilled individuals in fields such as healthcare, technology, engineering, education, and research. He argued that this talent migration hampers the nation’s growth by depriving it of the expertise needed to build infrastructure, stimulate industrialisation, and reduce poverty.

In contrast, Yusuf emphasised that Obi’s rhetoric suggests “escape” rather than engagement with national issues.

Yusuf highlighted that, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, several initiatives have been launched to foster job creation and entrepreneurship for Nigerian youths.

He cited the Education Loan Fund, which currently supports approximately 46,000 students across 59 tertiary institutions, and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, which aims to equip three million Nigerian youth with high-demand digital skills like software development, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

He also mentioned the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which positions Nigeria as a hub for global talent outsourcing and is aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Moreover, Yusuf discussed the Skill-Up Artisan Programme (SUPA), facilitated by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF). This programme aims to elevate Nigerian artisans to international standards by providing training in fields such as welding, plumbing, and mechanics. SUPA’s goal is to train five million artisans annually, reaching a total of 20 million artisans over four years, thereby closing skill gaps and enhancing employability.

Yusuf highlighted Tinubu’s belief in youth empowerment, noting recent appointments of young leaders to head agencies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“This is part of the president’s broader vision to empower, mentor, and entrust young professionals with essential responsibilities, fostering inclusive governance,” he added.

The group called on Nigerian youths to disregard any advice urging them to “Japa” (migrate) and instead engage actively in the nation’s transformation. He stressed that young Nigerians have the opportunity to shape policies, challenge outdated structures, and drive economic and social progress from within the country.

Yusuf expressed disappointment in certain political leaders “entrenched in selfish pursuits,” urging Obi to consider relocation himself without involving the nation’s youth in what they see as a counterproductive narrative.