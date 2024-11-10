Some youths in Ibadan, Oyo State have held climate walk calling on developed countries to make immediate compensations for their contributions to the effect of climate change.

The youths also demanded climate justice for Africa, and Nigeria in particular.

The youths who took to the streets of Ibadan, walking from the main gate of University of Ibadan through Bodija-Ashi Junction also demanded the immediate implementation of COP28 climate change conference promises.

They listed other demands to access to climate finance by vulnerable communities, cancellation of debt burden used to address climate crises, grants, and immediate climate action.

Executive Director, Eco Science Generation Initiative, Miss Jumoke Omodeni at the walk, advocated the need for wealthy developed countries to strenghten climate resillience for vulnerable communities, citing recent droughts, floods, hunger and displacement in Nigerians as some of the effects of the menace.

Also speaking, a climate change enthusiat, Mr. James Alabi and a renewable energy advocate, Mr. Adeyemi Adebisi maintained that addressing the impact of climate change was a collective responsibility, and lamented that Africa is negatively affected by the climate change largely created by developed countries, hence the need for proper climate finance for the continent.

“Africa constitutes less than 20 percent of the emission in the global world, and that is why countries that are contributing to the emission are to be compelled to contribute to financing mitigation measures.”

They noted that climate does not recognize the contributors to its changes, yet the effects which include excessive temperature and ocean rise which have led to floods can be felt in different parts of Nigeria and Africa.

Earlier, the Convener and climate youth Ambassador, Ojuoluwa Oluwatobilola, who said that Africa had suffered enough with the effects of climate change, challenged policymakers attending the coming COP 29 to negotiate well for the African continent and make climate action demands.

Others who spoke at the advocacy walk tagged: “Ibadan Climate Caravan Walk, Climate Justice For Africa” emphasised the need for concrete actions rather than mere advocacy, urging strategies that enhance climate adaptation for developing countries.