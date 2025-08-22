A frontline marketing communications consultant and lawyer Haroun Audu has charged Nigerian youths to take their destiny in their hands through political participation, activism and be prepared for future challenges.

He asked young Nigerians to participate in local politics, saying the endeavour determines everything while ignorance or apathy is dangerous, hence they must join advocacy groups or volunteer for campaigns that align with their values and principles.

Speaking at the launch of the book titled:’We Need You Poor So That We Can Rule’ written by Herbert Daniel in Jos Plateau state, Audu said tasked the youths to stay informed about current events, policies, and political processes.

“Understand the issues that affect your neighbours, ward, community, and especially the local government administration, and the country at large. Examine the motives of the political gladiator in your area; is this one a manipulator? Does their antecedent or current conduct expose them as wanting to keep you poor, distracted, and dependent?

“Register. Vote. Exercise your right to vote in elections. Then mobilize others in your cycle of influence and in networks and encourage them to do the same. Every vote matters. Do not sell your vote.

“Engage in activism. Join protests, sign petitions, or participate in peaceful physical online campaigns to raise awareness about issues that matter to you and your communities. Resist the temptation to succumb to your poverty being used as a weapon to manipulate and distort the political process. Resist political actors who fuel political thuggery, or sow confusion for selfish political gain, spread or encourage the illegal use of violence and proliferation of dangerous weapons and small arms.

“Support organisations. Seek, identify and invest in collaborations with public and non-governmental organizations that work towards socio-political and economic causes, or that care about the issues you care about for the benefit of your community.

“Build community. Connect with like-minded individuals and build a network of support for one another.

“Hold leaders accountable. Demand performance, transparency and accountability on a periodic basis, from your elected representatives starting especially at the grassroots.

“Use your voice. Share your opinions, write down and share in various media, your thoughts on social, economic and political issues relevant to the community’s progress. Create content and deploy these on social media to raise awareness and inspire others.

“If you are within the age bracket of 35 to 40 years old and above, then like me, you should, and must be shocked by the mind-bending corruption, the failure, the misuse, and abuse of public trust within the political establishments and governance spaces over the last 26 years of our journey as a democracy in Nigeria.

“Be clear-eyed about our political reality. The politicians you see have nothing extra-ordinary about them that you do not have. In point of fact, I have consistently argued that a preponderant majority of the political class as constituted in former and current elective and appointive offices today, represent our ‘worst eleven,” he added.