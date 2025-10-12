President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his son, Seyi Tinubu, as he clocked 40, describing him as a man of focus, courage, and humility who continues to make his family and the nation proud.

In a personal message titled “My Dear Son,” released on Sunday from the State House, Abuja, the President expressed gratitude to Almighty God for Seyi’s life and commended his journey from youthful ambition to mature leadership.

President Tinubu noted that from an early age, Seyi demonstrated determination, creativity, and a passion for service, adding that he had watched him turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities.

“You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others,” the President said.

He added that true success, as shown by his son, is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact made and the lives touched.

“Forty is a special age,” the President wrote. “It bridges youthful drive and the more profound wisdom that life brings. You have carried your name with honour and have remained faithful to the values of discipline, integrity, and hard work.”

Tinubu also commended Seyi’s devotion as a husband and father, his commitment to building a strong family with his wife, Layal, and his desire to make a difference among his peers.

“Our entire family is proud of you,” he said. “As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies not just in what you achieve but in how you inspire others to believe in themselves.”

President Tinubu concluded his message with a prayer for divine blessings, wishing his son wisdom, good health, and peace.

“Happy 40th Birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud,” President Tinubu said.