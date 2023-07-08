Yul Edochie’s First Wife Finally Breaks Silence On Son’s Death

May Yul Edochie, first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has finally broken her silence following the passing of her son Kambiichukwu, three months ago.

Recall LEADERSHIP reported the passing of 16-year-old Kambolichikwu, first son of May and actor Yul Edochie, who passed after he slumped while playing football in school.

May, who has remained mum on the painful passing of her son has finally broken her silence.

She took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a photo of herself with all her kids and penned a piece to mourn her late son.

May wrote: “Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.

When you lose a husband, you are called a widow…..

You lose a wife, a widower….

You lose a father, fatherless….

You lose a mother, motherless…

You lose both parents, an orphan…

You lose a sibling, a “forgotten mourner”….