Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest private aviation company, has announced a significant reduction in airfares for local flights during the Yuletide season.

The airline said passengers will pay a minimum of N80,000 for flights to any destination on its network, a gesture aimed at easing travel costs for Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, managing director of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, said the initiative, which will run until January 2025, was part of the airline’s effort to give back to its customers and support them during the holiday season.

“We have understood the pains Nigerians have been going through because of the economic hardship, the high prices of tickets, and the holiday season is nearby,” Sanusi said.

“In the spirit of giving, which is the spirit of Christmas, Aero Contractors has decided to announce a Christmas initiative. We call them pocket-friendly Christmas prices.

“The prices were designed to allow Nigerians to travel to all our destinations without paying too much.

“Our prices will start from N80,000 to all of our destinations, and we intend to make it affordable to the flying public. This will allow families to meet their loved ones during this Christmas season. We believe it’s time for us to give back to our customers.”

Despite the fare reduction, the airline was confident of remaining profitable. Sanusi assured customers that Aero has carefully considered the economic situation in Nigeria before implementing the price cut.

“The aviation firm has studied the economic situation of the country, and we are confident that Aero will still be profitable with this price cut,” he said.

Sanusi also addressed concerns about capacity, stating that the company’s three aircraft would be sufficient to meet demand during the holiday period.

“We intend to continue to be modestly reliable,” he added, while encouraging other airlines in Nigeria to follow Aero’s lead by giving back to their customers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Aero’s economy ticket for a Lagos-to-Abuja flight was priced at N99,643, while the business class ticket stood at N189,167.