In the spirit of the festive season, donors through the Resilient Aid and Dialogue Initiative (RADI) gave out various items including food, beverages and clothing to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), widows, vulnerable and the aged in Kaduna.

Some of the items given out include bags of rice, beans, spaghetti, maize, salt, groundnut oil, tomatoes and maggi.

Non-food items given out are cement, zinc, mat, blanket, charcoal, cooker, towels, mattress, mosquito nets, children’s wear, men’s wear, plastic buckets, plates, cups and bowls among others.

The co-founders of the RADI, Mr Reuben Buhari and Alheri Bawa Magaji both said, the donated items aside the ones that were shared in Kaduna will be delivered to Kamuru in Zangon Kataf LGA, Malagum in Kaura LGA, Rimau in Kajuru LGA, Mararaban Kajuru in Kajuru LGA, Ungwan Zwahu in Chikun LGA, Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA Kaduna South.

They said, “The major donors for this outreach were, Mr. George Zangir, CEO Value Seeds. (150 bags of 25kg rice and 40 bags of 50kg rice), Anonymous Donor (10 bags of 50kg rice and 10 cartons of groundnut oil), Lydia Wilson Foundation (4 bags of 50kg rice).

“Ten brand new sewing machines donated by the Tolu Foundation who also trained 100 tailors on bag making and donated 100 school bags, Victoria Adaji Foundation, Aishatu Ene & Friends, new wrappers and newly sewn clothes), Dots and Trims (newly sewn clothes for children) and so many other individuals and religious organizations who want to remain anonymous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The co-founder said, “Vulnerable people and those displaced deserve to be assisted and we are calling on the government and other well-wishers who desire to assist the less privileged in the society or those displaced can be reached directly or through RADI.”

One of the donors, Mr and Mrs Oshomah Peters of the Victoria Adaji Foundation said, they were supporting the less privileged and widows through RADI in remembrance of their late mother Mrs Victoria Adaji.