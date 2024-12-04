The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to operate special train services to mark the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The initiative, directed by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation, is aimed at enhancing the festive experience for Nigerians.

In a press release signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, NRC, Yakub Mahmood, the Corporation assured passengers that the special train services would run on scheduled passenger train routes.

The Corporation described the gesture as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring enjoyable end-of-year celebrations for all citizens.

It added that details regarding the dates and modalities of the services will be announced in the coming weeks.

The NRC extended its best wishes to its customers, saying, “We wish all our esteemed customers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.”

The gesture, according to the statement, underscored the federal government’s dedication to improving transportation services and fostering a memorable festive season for Nigerians.