As Nigeria prepared for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the deployment of 28,000 personnel across the country to ensure a secure and peaceful festive season.

In a statement released by the NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, the Commandant-General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, directed operatives to prioritise the security and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure throughout the festive period.

“The operatives must ensure adequate security before, during, and after the celebrations. The safety of lives, properties, and critical national infrastructure remains our utmost priority,” said Commandant-General Audi.

The Corps reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s assets and promised to intensify operations to disrupt the activities of economic saboteurs and criminal elements.

In his message to Nigerians, Audi emphasised the importance of collaboration, urging citizens to assist security agencies with credible intelligence. “We call on the public to support the NSCDC and other security agencies by providing actionable intelligence that will help in apprehending suspected criminals,” he stated.