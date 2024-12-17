Following the increasing rate of road crashes in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, especially the Gwarinpa axis stakeholders, have called for greater compliance with road safety regulations through a newly launched Safe City Initiative.

The campaign aimed at promoting road safety awareness, accident prevention, and compliance with traffic laws.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Association of Seadogs, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Zuma Deck, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and other road safety agencies, on ‘accident prevention and safety measure, improvement or road infrastructure and transport system, public reforms and enforcement of existing laws’, in Abuja.

The public campaign also seeks to curb fatalities and improve road safety through public education and engagement with transport operators.

Speaking during the campaign, the Zuma Deck Capoon, Viktor Ikiriko, highlighted the gravity of the issue, revealing that Gwarinpa recorded 119 road crashes and 28 fatalities in 2023 alone.

He said, “These figures are deeply concerning for a residential neighbourhood like Gwarinpa.

“Over 90% of these crashes were caused by human error, including speeding, distractions, and drunk driving. We must prioritise road safety and adherence to traffic laws to save lives.” Ikiriko said.

Ikiriko emphasised collaboration with key transport groups, such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to spread safety messages to drivers.

“If we adopt responsible driving practices, we can achieve a year without death in Gwarinpa,” he added.

FRSC Deputy Corp Marshal (RTD) Jonas Agwu underscored the devastating impact of speeding, particularly in residential areas where speed limits range from 30 to 50 km/h.

“At lower speeds, accidents are less likely to result in fatalities. Reducing speed is not just a rule; it’s a lifesaving measure,” Agwu said.

He also noted that road crashes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), claim more lives globally than criminal activities.

“As we plan for security, we must not neglect road safety,” he added.

The Director-General of the Area Commander’s Office, Gwarinpa, Dawah Jonathan, praised the initiative and reminded drivers of their responsibility to ensure vehicle roadworthiness.

“Safety begins with the car owner. Regular checks on brakes, wipers, and tyres are crucial, especially during the rainy season,” Jonathan advised.

He also emphasised the timeliness of the campaign, given the increased road activity and higher accident rates associated with the ember months.

“December is the peak of road use, and this awareness is critical to ensuring we close the year with fewer casualties,” he stated.