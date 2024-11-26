Zambia and Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda has been voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Banda received the most votes from readers of the BBC Sport website after a five-player shortlist was announced last month.

The shortlist – based on performances from September 2023 to August 2024 – was selected by a large panel of experts involved in football around the world, including coaches, players, administrators and non-BBC journalists.

“I am shocked and surprised to have this award right by my side,” the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

“I would like to thank the people who voted and everyone who has played a part in my life and my career – my family, my national team in Zambia and especially the Pride team. It is for everyone.”

Barbra Banda is the 10th winner of the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award

Banda scored four goals for Zambia at the Paris Olympics this summer, including a first-half hat-trick against Australia to become the leading African goal scorer in Olympic history.

She scored 13 goals for Pride in 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, despite only joining in March, and four goals in the playoffs, including the winning goal in the championship final on Saturday as Orlando Pride won their maiden title.

She was also named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the NWSL.

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati came second in the voting, while USA and Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith finished third.

Norway and Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and USA and San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma were also on the shortlist.

Banda became the second-most expensive women’s signing in history – behind Zambia team-mate Racheal Kundananji – when she joined Pride from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli $740,000 (£581,000) in March.