Zamfara State Government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against gender-based violence (GBV), vowing that perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Aisha Anka, stated this at a two-day National Convention of GBV State Coordinators held in Lagos on Friday.

Anka, who was represented by the director of Gender in the ministry, Asmau Madawaki, said government was sustaining advocacy, public sensitisation and enforcement of laws to eliminate all forms of GBV in the state.

She said government has taken significant steps towards tackling GBV through implementation of key legislations, including the Zamfara State Child Protection Law, 2022 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Law.

According to her, the laws provide a stronger legal framework for protecting survivors, preventing violence and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

Madawaki noted that advocacy, public awareness and attitudinal change remain critical to addressing the root causes of GBV.

She said the ministry has continued sensitisation campaigns across communities in the state, while jingles and live radio and television programmes are being used to educate the public on GBV, relevant laws and consequences of such offences.

“We have continued sensitisation campaigns across the nooks and crannies of the state. We are also airing jingles and conducting live radio and television programmes to educate the public about the laws and the consequences of committing acts of gender-based violence, with the aim of eliminating the menace from our communities,” she said.

The director called on the federal government, development partners and other stakeholders to sustain support and collaboration with the state government in strengthening GBV prevention, survivor protection, response and justice mechanisms.