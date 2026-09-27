King Charles Douglas MacPepple Jaja was yesterday crowned as the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State.

The ceremony, which was witnessed by high-profile personalities, was conducted at the King Jaja Square in the heart of Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the state.

With his coronation, King Jaja becomes the sixth Amanyanabo of Opobo since the legendary King Jaja founded the kingdom in 1870. He takes the title of Jeki the Sixth.

The last Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja passed on last year and was laid to rest on April 11 this year.

The king was anointed and crowned by the Bishop of the Niger Delta Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja.

King Charles thanked all those that found time to attend the coronation. He promised to protect the freedom and rights of Opobo people and would not bring the throne to disrepute.

”I will never bring dishonour to the throne that Chief Jack Annie People and the founders of Opobo built with courage. The exodus if 1870 was a journey to freedom. Our journey in 2026 is a journey to development, unity and global relevance,” he declared.‎

‎Former President Goodluck Jonathan, congratulated the new king and the people of Opobo on the smooth coronation and recalled that King Jaja of Opobo was a prominent figure in history, whose fight for freedom is well acknowledged globally.

‎He urged the new king to ensure that his reign brings peace, development and unity to Opobo as well as give the kingdom the respect it deserves.

‎The governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who was represented by the deputy governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, said the coronation was a celebration of the identity and culture of Rivers State.

‎He said the government recognizes the place of traditional rulers to preserve culture and the heritage of the people, and prayed that the reign of King Jaja to be marked by wisdom, peace and progress.

‎The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, spoke of the relationship between Onitsha and Opobo, and described King Jaja of Opobo as an honest man who worked to free and prosper his people. He prayed for the peace and progress of Opobo kingdom.

‎Guests the coronation included traditional rulers from across the country including the Obong of Calabar, the Amanyanabo of Bonny, King Edward Asimini Dappa Pepple, Olubof Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Eze Eberechi Oji, Eze Aro, Eze Iweka III of Obosi, King Buribaye Dakolo of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State, and Eze Eberiuogo of Omuma.