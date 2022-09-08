The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Zamfara State has commenced another round of skill acquisition programme in Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (POST-SADTS) for 50 youths and small stock (goat) production for 50 youths.

The programme is designed by the Federal Government under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to curb mass unemployment.

Declaring the training opened, the NDE director general, Mal Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the training was organised under the Rural Employment Promotion of the Directorate.

Represented by the state coordinator, NDE, Zamfara, Malam Mustapha Aliyu Goniri, Fikpo said the workshop was also aimed at bringing Agriculture to its original pride of place in our national economy.

He said, “This is against the backdrop of the fact that Agriculture was once the main stay of the Nigerian economy and more especially in this part of the country.

“Equally, we are all aware of the employment potentials of the Agricultural sector. Therefore these trainings which are organized for (100) participants, 50 selected grandaunts of (SADTS) who are to advance and to be trained in Post- SADTS and another 50 participants for Small Stock (Goat) Production.

“These are mainly youths drawn from the 3 senatorial district of the state with different educational background who had indicates interest to take farming as a business venture.

“The National Directorate of Employment in line with its mandate of designing and implementing job creation programme newly developed these programmes are graciously approved by the able leadership of the Director General. Mal. Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo”.

He noted that the trainings will cover introduction to Agricultural intervention policies, impact of Agriculture policies on employment generation, the importance of livestock, and its by-products, in the economic growth and nutritional health of the nation.

Also, the introduction to organic and inorganic fertilizers, ntroduction to use of improved seeds, seedlings and increase productivity, introduction to other sundry agricultural inputs for productivit, weeds and method of weed control, principles of chemical weed, insect and pest control, practical demonstration of the use of chemicals, insecticides, herbicides, pesticides using knapsack sprayer to increase productivity in Agribusiness job.

He added that the training will enhance food production, provide more profitable farm income, enhance quality of life for farm families, communities and provide mass employment.

“The selected beneficiaries will be given specialised one-week training on agribusiness improvement strategies.

“So by engaging on this sector is a move in a right direction, in view of the fact that the Agricultural policy of the federal government is predicated on the earlier mentioned parameters.

“In the light of the above, distinguished invited guests, the press, trainers and participants, ladies and gentlemen, let me at this point charge the participants in these trainings to effectively and efficiently use the opportunity to acquire the knowledge that will be imparted on you on various topics for your future need. I also urge you to be well discipline and pay more attention to the training and above all be punctual to this training,” he added.