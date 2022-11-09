Following the nullification of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Zamfara State by a State High Court, the State Coalition of PDP Elders has absolved the judiciary of any blame on the judgement delivered by the Court.

Rather, the Coalition described the Justice Aminu Bappa’s pronouncement on the matter that, the PDP can not field a governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in Zamfara State as a self-inflicted injury because of lack of unity, fairness and justice to majority of PDP supporters, ignored and abandoned by the party’s embattled gubernatorial candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare and some leaders of the party in Abuja.

Chairman of the Zamfara State PDP Elders Support Group, Alhaji Musa Umar Dangulbi, in a press statement titled, ‘Our Stand On PDP Zamfara Is Progress And Justice’, also blamed few elements in the party who were working hand in gloves with Dare, to thwart all reconciliatory efforts, cohesion towards unity in the party at the state level.

Recalled that Justice Aminu Bappa, while delivering his judgement on Tuesday nullified the PDP governorship primary election in Zamfara State and held that PDP will not field any candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the State, having failed to fulfill the requirements of Section 82 (1) of Electoral Act 2022, by not notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 21 days before the primary election and other governorship aspirants seven days before the date of the election.

Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act says “Every registered political party shall give the commission at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, Congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices specified under this Act.”

Dangulbi traced the misfortune trailing the party and its governorship candidate to the events that led to the annulment of the first and second governorship primary elections, where he claimed stakeholders wrote to PDP National Secretariat, seeking their attention on the need for reconciliation within the party before the conduct of the congress.

Alhaji Dangulbi in the press statement said, “as a stakeholder, our group can confirm to you that, majority of delegates from Gummi, Zurmi, Talata Mafara, Bukuyum and Anka local government areas, were no where the congress venue whereas, results were announced.

“Dauda Lawal on winning the make believe primary election, abandoned the party and relocated to Abuja and Dubai. Prominent Elders with greater respect like General Aliyu Gusau and many others are sideline in the affairs of the party since Dauda Lawal, emerged the governorship candidate.

“Worst of all, there is no condolence message from the governorship candidate to the party or the immediate family of our late chairman, who died recently. Dauda Lawal who supposed to lead us in mourning over the death of our late chairman, abandoned us in our grieving moment.

“We enjoin our National party chairman, Sen Iyorchia Ayu to find time out of his tight schedule and, correct the anomalies we had earlier raised, to restore unity and cohesion in the party. We must stand firm on making the party united for our 2023 elections,” he stated.