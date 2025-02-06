In the wake of a devastating fire that consumed an Islamic school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State which claimed the lives of 17 children, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has called on the federal government to prioritise the protection and security of human life in the country.

The church, through a jointly signed statement by its Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Michael Ayanleke Banjo and Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss, stressing that it is not just a calamity for the affected families, but a significant loss for the entire nation.

The Catholic Church stressed the urgent need for enhanced safety measures across the country, lamenting the preventable nature of such tragedies.

It pointed out the deficiencies in fire services, which are often non-functional or ill-equipped to handle such emergencies effectively.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Zamfara State, the Islamic community, and all Nigerians affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. The loss of these young lives reverberates throughout our nation, and we share in the grief felt by all.

“It is disheartening to acknowledge that we have witnessed too many avoidable deaths, particularly due to inadequate safety standards.

“We stand united with all Nigerians in demanding an immediate and renewed commitment to safeguarding human life. The sacredness of life must be defended and protected at all costs,” the CSN stated.

They called on the government and relevant stakeholders to urgently implement strict safety regulations, not only in schools, but across all sectors to prevent a repeat of the Zamfara fire incident.

“Immediate action is critical to prevent the recurrence of such devastating incidents in the future. May the souls of these young ones, whose lives were cut short so tragically, rest in perfect peace. Amen,” they stated.

The church implored the government to recognise the sanctity of life and take proactive measures to safeguard lives of all citizens.