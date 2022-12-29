The managing director of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya, this morning paid a visit to victims affected by the electrical incident in Gwargwaje community in Zaria.

The managing director who was accompanied by his senior Management team went house to house to condole with the families of those who lost loved ones. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and also grant fortitude to the families.

While commiserating with the injured, he expressed sympathies and assured that arrangements have been concluded by the company to provide medical care to all afffected persons.

Engr. Yusuf on arrival in Zaria paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, over the unfortunate incident and expressed gratitude to him for the fatherly role he played when the incident occured which helped to guard against breach of the peace in the community.

He pledged that Kaduna Electric will continue to be partners with the Emirate in its socio-economic development and that of the state.

The Emir thanked the Kaduna Electric entourage for the visit, saying it was indeed timely and showed that the company does care about its customers.