The management of Kaduna Electric said it has taken immediate steps to halt a reoccurrence of the mishap which led to the electrocution of 11 people in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Wednesday.

The company also said it will be conducting an internal review of its processes ensure they are up to standard.

Recall that tragedy struck when an electric power accident killed no fewer than 11 people, while many were injured on Wednesday.

The Kaduna Electric had said the incident was a result of a High Tension line snap on the low tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

Head, of Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, has in a statement, expressed sadness over the incident, saying preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of high tension line snap on the low-tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

“The source feeder was immediately opened on emergency to avoid further damages. Kaduna Electric expresses the deepest sympathy to the families who encountered losses as a result of the incident.”

“The management and staff of once again send their sincere condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones during the sad incident that occurred early yesterday morning. We also extend our commiseration to those who lost property or sustained injuries.

“As part of the investigation we pledged to carry out yesterday, we visited the scene of the incident to assess the situation and paid condolence visits to families of those affected.

“We deeply mourn the tragic loss of life. Every life matters; every life is important. We cannot imagine the trauma and the deep loss the affected families are going through. We again send our sympathies and pray to Almighty Allah to give them strength in this difficult time. We pray He grants mercy to the departed.

While still trying to come to terms with what has happened, we wish to correct the erroneous reports in the media regarding number of persons that have passed away in the sad event. We leave it to the appropriate authorities to do their duties diligently and reveal to the public the true situation. We wish to caution against bandying numbers that are unverified and are capable of stoking tension,” Abdullahi said.