Zenith Bank Basketball League Qualifiers: Savannah Conference Climaxes Tuesday

The qualifiers for the Zenith Bank-sponsored National Women Basketball ends on Tuesday as curtain falls on the weeklong prelims at the Savannah Conference.

This qualifying contest organized by the Nigeria Basketball Federation is taking place at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, with only six teams on parade.

They are; Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Army, Plateau Rocks, Air Warriors, Nasarawa Amazons and Kada Angels.

So far, Customs have been outstanding by winning all the five games. On Monday, customs defeated home team Kada Angels 78-32. Earlier, Customs whipped Air Warriors 73-47, Plateau Rocks 53-45, Nasarawa Amazons 90-51 and Nigeria Army 66-30.

Interestingly, because of the number, Customs and all the five other teams will move to the national finals sponsored by Zenith Bank except the NBBF says otherwise.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the organization was all set to make this year’s league exceptional.