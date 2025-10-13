Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Sunday that he harbours ambitions to manage the France national team one day, though he did not specify whether he intends to succeed outgoing coach Didier Deschamps.

Advertisement

Zidane, a key player in France’s 1998 World Cup triumph over Brazil and a three-time Champions League-winning manager with Real Madrid, stated, “I’m sure I’ll get back into coaching. I’m not saying it’s going to happen now, but coaching the national team is something I aspire to.”

The 53-year-old is the frontrunner to take over from Deschamps, who is expected to step down after next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Zidane emphasised the importance of a coach’s passion and energy for a team’s success, crediting these attributes as crucial to achieving positive results.