The Nigerian Army has identified the body of a soldier and his wife found lifeless in Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, and consequently begun investigation to unravel circumstances leading to their death.

The soldier identified as Lance Corporal Akinleye Femi, serving at 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, is suspected to have killed his wife and committed suicide.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, said the tragic incident which occurred on October 11, 2025, at Wawa Cantonment, caused a tensed atmosphere, leaving the barracks residents in shock as to the circumstances that could have led to such unfortunate incident.

According to him, Lance Corporal Femi and his wife were suddenly found dead in their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters, Wawa Cantonment.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier was on duty within the Cantonment, and had sought permission from his superior to attend to personal needs and return to duty.

“This followed the discovery of the dead bodies lying in their apartment.

“The remains of the deceased have been preserved, while an in-depth investigation has since commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

“The Army commiserates with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased over the painful loss and prays for the peaceful repose of their souls.

“The Commander 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, assured the public that the circumstances that led to the sad incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the outcome relayed to the public accordingly.

“The NA anticipates maximum understanding and cooperation of the public as always, assuring that the outcome of the investigation will not only be made public, rather, further scrutinised, and measures put in place to avoid future occurrences,” 22 Brigade spokesman stated.