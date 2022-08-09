The director general, Zamfara Information Technology Development Agency’s (ZITDA), Muhammad Yahaya (Tambura) has called on the Zamfara state government to adopt the Nigeria Startup Bill.

This, he said, is to ensure that Zamfara state is not left behind in any new trend of the digital transformation era.

Tambura, who made the call, during a visit to the senior special assistant to President on Digital Transformation, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia in the state House, Abuja, presented a passionate appeal for Zamfara state to ensure it succeeds in its journey to digital transformation.

The DG gave the assurance that, if Zamfara gets onboard, the Nigeria Startup Bill project, it would help in no small measure by bringing out the potential that abounds in the state.

The move, he further buttressed, will help in harnessing young talent and bringing them into the digital spectrum’s limelight.

In addition, Tambura said, the state executive governor, Hon (Dr) Bello Mohammed Matawalle is fully determined to allow the smooth joining of the initiative given the cordial relationship between the Zamfara state legislative and the executive arms.

Once onboarded, Tambura explained that, Zamfara has a lot of potential that can attract huge investment within the premise of the present digital ecosystem.

In his response, the senior special assistant to Mr. President on Digital Transformation, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, passionately indicated the lined-up benefits that the state will derive if the endowments in the state are resourcefully harnessed within the new rules and regulations of the Nigeria Startup Bill initiative.

He assured that the presidency’s doors are open for any state that wishes to join the initiative, adding that, Zamfara is a state that needs to be carried along in this regard and gave the assurance of his total support in actualizing the dreams of Zamfara State in this direction.