The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to resist pressure to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Friday night, Nwanyanwu claimed that the individuals urging Jonathan to return to the presidential race were the same political actors who “betrayed” him during his time in office.

“I have not spoken with President Jonathan. I intend to see him very soon, but I think he should tarry a while,” Nwanyanwu said. “I am with Madam Patience because the same people calling him were the same people who betrayed him — an honest man with good policies for Nigeria. They betrayed him, and now they want to use him to clean their mess.”

Nwanyanwu’s comments come amid renewed calls from some political observers and opposition chieftains within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who argued that Jonathan’s experience and national appeal make him a viable contender for the 2027 race.

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015, has not declared any interest in the forthcoming election. He has repeatedly stated that contesting in 2027 was not part of his immediate plans.

Since leaving office, the former president has focused on election observation, and peace-building initiatives across Africa.