Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, has disclosed plans to focus its attention on Customer Relationship Management (CRM), to boost revenue in 2024.

CRM systems collect customer data from multiple communication channels, such as a company’s website, email, live chat, and social media, and centralise it in one place. This allows businesses to gain insights into their target audiences and how to better meet their needs, which can help with customer retention and sales growth.

Zoho CRM is one of the top selling products in Nigeria. The product recorded a 60 per cent YoY growth in 2023 in the country, even as the company has announced early access to Zoho CRM for Everyone, a new set of industry-first capabilities aimed at democratising CRM to all teams involved in customer operations activities.

The company also unveiled significant enhancements to its offerings for professional developers and app development teams.

These include early access to new services within Catalyst, the company’s pro-code full-stack development platform, and the general availability of Zoho Apptics, an application analytics solution that enables developers to track the in-app usage and performance of applications built on iOS, macOS, Android, and other platforms.

At the unveiling of these products, on Thursday in Lagos, the country head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said, “Businesses are looking for unified solutions that help them optimise for value, maximise their competitive advantages, and tap into new market opportunities amid tough economic conditions.

“We are focused on continuously deepening our current offerings and expanding others to serve business needs. Zoho CRM for Everyone, for instance, is the first true democratisation of the CRM paradigm and helps unify all customer operations teams onto the CRM to deliver better customer experiences. Likewise, the upgraded Catalyst and the privacy-focused Apptics solution work hand-in-hand to deliver an unmatched developer experience from concept to code, and deployment to analytics.”

Ogundare further explained that Zoho CRM for Everyone allows sales teams, the primary custodian of customer relationships, to communicate and coordinate with other customer-facing teams from a single place—the CRM application—instead of holding fragmented discussions.

“It enables account managers, for example, to pull in a solutions engineer to coordinate a product demonstration for a customer. A marketer can perform win-loss analysis for specific deals. A community specialist can manage advocacy engagements like case studies. They may all use different core applications for deep work but can now converge on the CRM for managing shared responsibilities towards the customer,” he added.

Besides opening up CRM access cross-functionally, Zoho CRM for Everyone also empowers every team to manage their own workflows autonomously within the corporate IT framework, the country head disclosed, adding that, the new capabilities stand to improve visibility for every stakeholder in the customer journey, mitigate gaps in coordination, reduce turnaround time, and improve the quality of the customer experience.