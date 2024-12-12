Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has officially named the 72 Metro housing estate after Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The governor also named the Njimtilo 500 Housing Units after Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni in honour of their distinguished leadership.

Zulum announced the commissioning ceremony of Metro Housing Estate, located on the former Police Ground in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum also revealed that the Shehu Sanda Kura Road had been renamed in honour of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi.

In his remark, he reiterated that the projects are a testament to the administration’s unwavering commitment to providing affordable housing, improving infrastructure, and fostering economic growth in Borno State.

“Your Excellency, your presence here today underscores the strong bond between our people and our shared commitment to regional development, Zulum stated.”

“The Kashim Shettima Housing Estate will be allocated to military officers, security personnel, and Federal Government workers in the state to alleviate housing challenges for these groups“.

According to the Governor, 210 houses within the Mai Mala 500 Housing Units will be allocated to police officers currently residing in the Metro Police Barracks, facilitating the construction of a state-of-the-art International Conference Centre on the vacated site.

Governor Zulum emphasised that the Njimtilo Housing Units, Metro Housing Units, the Borno Express Flyover, and the dualisation of Shehu Sanda Kura Road are designed to enhance residents‘ quality of life, improve traffic flow, and boost economic activities.

“Borno Express Flyover is an iconic structure that will revolutionise transportation in our state, thereby reducing travel time and providing a safer commuting experience,” the governor added.

Governor Zulum pledged continued dedication to infrastructure development as part of his administration’s urban and rural renewal efforts.

In response, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni expressed gratitude for the honour and commended Borno State’s dedication to recovery and development.

“Borno and Yobe have always been one, united by shared culture and tradition. Our states are working tirelessly to recover from the challenges of Boko Haram insurgency through our Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery programme,” Buni stated.

Governor Buni highlighted Yobe State’s investments in education, healthcare, agriculture and economic empowerment, mentioning a multi-billion-naira agricultural programme and an N2.93 billion initiative to support vulnerable groups and small businesses.

He lauded Governor Zulum for assembling a competent team to execute transformative projects and called on the people of Borno State to take ownership of these developments.

Governor Buni also invited Governor Zulum for the upcoming commissioning of legacy projects in Yobe State.