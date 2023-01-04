Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum and the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, have obtained 12,000 copies of a new book written by the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

They said they secured the copies to support efforts to boost skills in the country.

The book, “Skills Rather than Just Degrees”, was unveiled in Abuja by Pantami on 24th of November, 2022.

Pantami, who is a Professor of Cybersecurity at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, has provided fresh ideas on how to solve unemployment problems.

In a statement by the senior technical assistant (R&D) to the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Femi Adeluyi, he said, “The president of Microsoft Corporation wrote the Foreword to the book.”

“In a bid to boost skilling in Nigeria, Professor Babagana Zulum obtained 10,000 copies of the book for distribution in schools and other institutions in Borno State.

“Senator Hadi Sirika also obtained 2,000 copies for distribution in institutions across the country.

“Both high profile personalities were motivated to do this after reading the book and acknowledging the high quality of the content and its capacity to inspire Nigerians to embrace skills as a catalyst for national transformation.

“They also encouraged well-meaning Nigerians and institutions to follow their example. It is hoped that other stakeholders will try and circulate the book in their communities.”

The statement gave insights into the book including its timeliness.

The statement added: “Skills Rather than Just Degrees focuses on the importance of skills and its potential impact in addressing the problems of employability, unemployment and underemployment.

“The book is a research and productive work implementing the paradigm shift advocated by Professor Pantami and it is in alignment with the approach being adopted in leading educational and technological countries like the United States of America, Finland and India, amongst other countries.

“The book was endorsed and unveiled by the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed. The executive secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, was one of the personalities that endorsed the book.

“A number of vice chancellors also endorsed and reviewed the book, including Professor M.A. Abdulazeez, vice chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, vice chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, vice chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

“The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under Professor Pantami’s leadership, remains committed to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) in order to ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy remains a leading light and support the country to become the talent capital of the continent and also the world.”