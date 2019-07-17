NEWS
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj exercise to be good ambassador of the country.
Speaking at a farewell ceremony for the intending pilgrim, the state governor, he implored them to also be good ambassadors of the state and shun all act that might compromise their faith.
Makinde urged the pilgrims to reflect the pacesetting status of the state in deeds and action and also pray for the state while in Saudi Arabia, adding that in no distance time his administration would ensure pilgrims were airlifted from the Alakia Airport in Ibadan.
Earlier in his welcome address the chairman Oyo state pilgrims welfare board (Muslim wings) Professor Sayed Hamzah Malik appreciated the Governor for his commitment to the success of this year’s Hajj and appealed for upgrading of facilities at the camp.
Some of the intending pilgrims commended the government and officials of the welfare board for ensuring a hitch free arrangements for the 2019 Hajj .
MOST READ
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Edo Assembly Rejects House of Reps Resolution, Says Committee ‘Merchant of Crisis’
*Calls on IGP, DSS, All Parties To Respect Subsisting Court Order The Edo State House of Assembly has said the...
Group Tacles Poverty, Youth Restiveness In Niger Delta
The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has vowed to reduce poverty and youth restiveness in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS6 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations