Contrary to the earlier scheduled December 2022 date for the inauguration of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project in Niger State, the project estimated at $1.2 billion will now be commissioned in the first quarter of next year.

The project which began in 2013 is expected to add 700 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and become the fourth hydropower dam in Niger State as well as the first dam in the country constructed using the Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) innovative dam design technology with the main benefit being a reduction in the overall construction period and embankment footprint when compared to a typical gravity dam.

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu during an inspection visit to the power plant in Zungeru, said the project was at 98% completion stage.

The minister who was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane pointed out that work on three of the turbines each producing 175 megawatts of electricity had been completed and tested, except one.

Engr. Aliyu who went around the major operating units of the power project expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment exhibited by the contractors while assuring that the completion of the project would add 700 megawatts to the national grid.

He said the project was part of the federal government’s strategies to reposition power generation in the country in phases.

Alhaji Matane said the state government had demonstrated a high level of commitment to the implementation of the project.

The project manager, Mr. Abiy Getahun who took the minister and his entourage around the facilities assured that work would be completed on schedule, saying the delay was caused by the initial challenges of COVID-19 and insecurity.