Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has started to face resistance from loyalists of the People’s Democratic Party in the Middle Belt over his stance on the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and party chairman, Iyorvhia Ayu.

Ortom had in recent weeks stood with Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who is insisting on the resignation of Ayu as party chairman and had said he would not campaign for Atiku to be elected president.

A pressure group, the Middle Belt Renaissance Movement (MRM) has warned Gov. Ortom to stop distracting PDP supporters in the state and the Middle Belt zone over 2023 general elections, saying former vice president Atiku Abubakar remained the constitutionally recognised candidate of the party in next year’s presidential election.

The chairman of board of trustees of MRM, Mr. Philip Terver in Makurdi yesterday urged the governor to retrace his steps and come back to the fold in the interest of his state and the zone.

The group noted that it was high time Ortom jettisoned his personal ambition for the sake of the people in the state who are earnestly waiting for the PDP to rescue the state and country from the maladministration of the APC-led government in the country.

Terver asserted that the group had tentacles across the length and breath of the state and the region, and would continue to work tirelessly to ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election.