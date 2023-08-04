How Ministerial Nominee, Maryam Shetty, Learnt Of Her Shocking Replacement At N’Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has replaced a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, with Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, from Kano State.

No reason was adduced for the sudden replacement of the female ministerial nominee from Kano State, whose name was sent alongside 18 others as second batch of 19 Ministerial Nominees, to the Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Maryam Shetty, who was listed for screening on Friday by the Senate, got a shock of her life when she was informed of her replacement at the National Assembly complex.

According to the Senate’s Order Paper for Friday, August 4, 2023 obtained by LEADERSHIP, Shetty was listed as nominee number 12 to be attended to by the Senators. She had arrived the parliament building at about 10.40am for the screening exercise brimming with smiles while exchanging pleasantries those that came her way.

She went dumbfounded when the news of her replacement broke out via another communication sent to the Senate by President Tinubu on Friday morning.

Tinubu told the Senate to replace Shetty with Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State under the immediate-past administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.