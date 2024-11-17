A tragic incident has led to the death of a yet-to-be-identified man who was struck by a container truck in an accident that occurred on Sunday at the New Garage area of Berger, Lagos.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the death of the man in a post shared on the X handle (formerly Twitter) of the traffic agency Sunday afternoon.

According to the post, “A fatal accident has occurred at New Garage, Berger inward Lagos on the expressway involving a containerized truck. Tragically, the truck struck a man who was later confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Emergency response teams, including police officers are present to manage the situation, while a tow truck is on site to remove the vehicle. Our personnel are actively working to ensure safety and manage the scene effectively.”

LEADERSHIP reports that no fewer than three persons died, while others sustained injuries when a cement truck suffered a brake failure on Tuesday at the Ayetoro junction along the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State.