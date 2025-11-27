A multiple-car accident occurred in Abuja on Wednesday evening as anxious commuters hurried home, leaving at least one person critically injured.

The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred around Daki Biyu area of Jabi District, causing panic as eyewitnesses raced to resuscitate one of the victims before emergency services arrived.

Officials have repeatedly warned that the period between mid-November and January records some of the highest accident rates, largely due to reckless driving, fatigue, poor visibility and overcrowded roads.

Road users has been advised to exercise heightened caution, avoid over-speeding, and maintain safe distances to prevent further tragedies during the Yuletide approaches.