Suspected gunmen have killed one person and abducted 45 others in Angwan Aku community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen reportedly struck on Sunday morning when the residents were preparing to go to church for the Christmas celebration.

According to online news platform, thecable.ng, the gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles.

“They came around 10am on Sunday when people were preparing to go to church,” a resident of the community said.

“They were many and they parked their motorcycles on a bush path before they entered the village, shooting sporadically.

“They went from house to house, kidnapping people. They killed one person and went with 53 people, but seven people escaped and came back.

“So, 45 people are with them.”

The community is said to be far from Mararaban Kajuru, an area where an army base is located.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State police command, Mr Mohammed Jalige, said he was not aware of the incident at the time of filing this report. He, however, said he would provide more information when he confirms the attack.