Three persons have reportedly died as a Nigerian military helicopter crashed at an airport in Niger Republic.

Reuters reported that a Nigerian military helicopter crash landed at an airport in the capital of Niger Republic Niamey on Monday, killing three people on board including an expatriate instructor, according to the defence ministry.

The helicopter was returning from a routine training flight when it crashed on a military runway, the statement said.

The report added that the wreckage burst into flames, blocking rescuers from reaching the crew.

Efforts to reach the military hierarchy proved abort but a commission of inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the accident, the report said.