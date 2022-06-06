A clash between rival gangsters’ known as Sara Suka has led to the death of Muktar Bashir of Limawa in Minna Niger State. He was allegedly stabbed by opposing gang members.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that in recent days some of the gangsters engaged themselves in a free for all fight around Angwan-Daji and Limawa area of Minna almost every day , and during one of such fights Bashir was stabbed and he died on the spot.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) Niger State Command Wasiu Abiodun confirmed that “upon receipt of the information, Department of Operations, Area Commander metro and other patrol teams in the metro were mobilized to the scene and two suspects were apprehended while others took to their heels. However, the corpse was taken to General Hospital Minna for autopsy and later released to the family for burial.”

Similarly, he said on Saturday, a distress call was received of a suspected reprisal attack and that some youths were engaging in a similar fight around stadium junction, Bosso Road causing panic and blockage of the road.

“Police tactical teams immediately moved to the area and three other suspects were arrested including a notorious gang leader from Angwan-Daji by name Isah Aliyu aged 23 years (aka Gaye Obasanjo) who stabbed the late Muktar,” he added.

The PPRO gave the name of others arrested to include, Ishaya Sunday, 22 years from Bosso, Sani Ibrahim, 24 years from Fadikpe, Aliyu Mohammed, 24 years from Bosso and Isah Abdulrahman, 20 years from Sauka-Kahuta in Minna metropolis.

He said adequate deployment of tactical teams has been strategically put in place around the identified areas where the incident occurred within the metropolis to