Former managing director of NEXIM Bank, Dr Robert Orya has emerged the flag bearer of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the just concluded primary election of the party held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Announcing the results which was through affirmation the national organising secretary of the party, Moses Williams applauded delegates for returning Dr Orya unopposed and urged them to ensure his success come 2023 general election.

In his acceptance speech, Orya who commended the state working committee and delegates for their support and show of love which returned him unopposed, urged all and sundry especially the youths to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) saying, having their PVCs is the only sure way to vote out moneybags’ politicians that have been parading themselves since 1999.

Orya who also lamented the decay in Benue economy said as a prominent indigene of the state that has worked for over three decades in financial service industry, he has the capacity and competence to transform and improve the economic development of the state through the private sector.

On the issue of why he abandoned his former party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was also aspiring for governorship position, Dr Orya explained that he was not contesting in PDP because he was favoured by zoning, but because he was more exposed and have the network to connect and restore the hope of farmers and move the internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes by restoring the much needed security.

“So, I left the PDP because I was not comfortable with the zoning and the so-called consensus arrangements, Benue State is in a critical situation of decay and what we need now is urgent attention that can restore the lost glories of our youths and as well secure the future of our children not zoning,” he said.

The former banker frowned at a situation where Benue graduates are seen across the country doing menial jobs in shopping malls and hotels to earn a living, attributing the poverty level in the state especially among youths to greedy politicians who are eating into the destiny of the youths.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Dr Godwin Hough, commended delegates for taking a bold step that will liberate the people of the state especially the youths from abject poverty.