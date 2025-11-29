The Bauchi State Police Command has launched an investigation into a violent confrontation between farmers and herders in Bursali Village, Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State, which resulted in the death of a yet-to-be-identified herder.

In a statement on Saturday, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Mohammed, said the incident occurred on November 26, 2025 when herders from Jigawa State allegedly trespassed on farmland, encroaching on it and destroying agricultural produce.

“This regrettable act precipitated a confrontation between the herders and community members, during which one herder was killed,” he said.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Zaki Division, SP Iliya Dogo, immediately dispatched a team of detectives to the area.

Police said five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident, while preliminary investigations were ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding the clash.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a comprehensive investigation.

He further assured the public that the Command was committed to preventing any escalation and ensuring that justice is served.

The Commissioner urged residents to remain calm, obey the law, maintain peace, and avoid acts of violence.

Normalcy has since been restored to the affected area, with operatives maintaining heightened surveillance to prevent possible reprisal attacks.

Police added that the suspects were currently in police custody and will be profiled and charged to court for relevant offences.