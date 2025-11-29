Arising from the National Council on Sports 2025 meeting in Calabar, Criss River State, it concluded with far-reaching resolutions aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s sports ecosystem and aligning national sporting activities with the economic aspirations of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The meeting which held at the Kashim Shettima Hall, State Library Complex, Cross River State, brought together key stakeholders from across the country under the theme: “Business of Sports: Creating Jobs, Wealth, and Utility under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Council members opened deliberations by commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “unwavering commitment” to sports development,his redesignation of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and continued support for the sector were highlighted as pivotal steps in repositioning sports as a viable economic pipeline.

The Council also conveyed appreciation to the Cross River State Government, led by Governor Bassey Edet Otu, for hosting the gathering, just as delegates applauded the state’s hospitality and the seamless organization of the event, describing Calabar as a fitting venue for conversations about national sports growth.

A communique issued at the end of the council as signed by the Chairman of the NSC and council Chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko took an assessment of current governance approaches within the NSC, just as the members applauded the Commission’s business-oriented reforms, arguing that these initiatives have yielded visible improvements in sports administration and athlete development nationwide.

Attention also turned to emerging risks in the sports sector, particularly the need for robust insurance policies for athletes, officials, and facilities. The Council stressed that such safeguards are necessary for modern sports administration and must be implemented during all national competitions.

To that end, the NSC was directed to ensure that states provide verifiable, centralized insurance coverage for their contingents across competitions such as the National Youth Games (NYG), National Intermediate Games (NIG), and the National Sports Festival (NSF). The move is expected to enhance athlete welfare and reduce liability risks.

The forthcoming 23rd National Sports Festival, scheduled to hold in Enugu in 2026, also received attention, as delegates lauded the Enugu State Government’s preparations and expressed optimism that the “Coal City Games” will set new standards for domestic sports hosting.

In addition, the Council celebrated the NSC’s approval for constructing international-standard swimming pools in the next three host states of the National Sports Festival, beginning with Enugu. The decision aims to ensure that host states possess up-to-date infrastructure capable of supporting elite performance.

Another major announcement unveiled Bayelsa and Kaduna States as the respective hosts of the 2028 and 2030 editions of the National Sports Festival. The recognition, according to the Council, is a reward for the significant sports investments made by Governors Douye Diri and Senator Uba Sani.

In a strategic move to streamline national competitions, the Council approved a reduction in the number of sports featured at the NSF. It mandated the National Sports Commission to collaborate with sports federations and state sports directors to implement this restructuring.

The Council further disclosed that the 3rd National Para Games will take place in Abuja in March 2026, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to inclusive sports and broadening opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

Anti-doping reforms also dominated discussions, with the Council approving the development of a Nigeria Anti-Doping Policy. It tasked the National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) with leading the process and acknowledged WADA’s confirmation that Nigeria is currently compliant with global anti-doping standards.

Delegates reviewed the widening gap between the National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival, concluding that the National Intermediate Games will serve as a crucial developmental bridge. Consequently, the Council approved the establishment of the NIG for athletes aged 17–20, with Lagos State hosting the inaugural edition in 2026.

A firm stance against age-cheating was one of the strongest positions taken at the meeting. Council members warned that the malpractice undermines fair play and directed that stringent sanctions—ranging from disqualification to fines and criminal prosecution—be enforced across all age-graded events.

As part of efforts to broaden stakeholder participation in national sports governance, the Council approved the expansion of the National Council on Sports to include key economic and regulatory institutions such as FIRS, NBS, BOI, CBN, NIPC, NDIC, NNPC Limited, and the Federal Ministry of Education.

The meeting concluded with commendation to Lagos State for accepting to host the next edition of the National Council on Sports.