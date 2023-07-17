10 Listed Stocks Dominate Capital Market Trading With N25.6trn Capitalisation

Of the N33.1trillion total Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation, 10 out of 156 listed companies control N25.62trillion translating to 77.1 per cent of the entire market valuation in six months, LEADERSHIP learnt.

The 10 companies are; MTN Nigerian Communications (MTNN) Plc, Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Nestlé Nigeria, Seplat Energy and Geregu Power.

The total number of companies on the NGX as at June 30, 2023 are 156 with total capitalisation of N33.198 trillion. The NGX market capitalisation of the equities refers to the total value of the equities of all the listed companies on the Exchange.

These 10 stocks are called large cap and they dictate market trading direction through positive or negative performance as a company’s stock is generally classified as large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap.

MTNN has taken over to become most capitalized stock of the NGX, with a market capitalisation of N5.565 trillion, accounting for about 16.76 per cent of the total equities market capitalisation as as June 30, 2023. Airtel Africa’ market capitalisation followed by N4.960 trillion as it declined by N1.185 trillion from N6.145 trillion on January 2, 2023; while Dangote Cement followed with a valuation of N4.857 trillion.

BUA Cement recorded a total capitalization of N3.124 trillion, while BUA Foods achieved N2.444 trillion capitalization, gaining N1.274 trillion in six months.