Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa Launch Subsidised Fertilisers For Farmers

As farmers begin cropping activities, Bauchi, Gombe and Jigawa State governments have approved 50 per cent subsidy on fertiliser prices to ease access to the commodity.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi, Gombe and Jigawa showed that the sale of the commodity at the subsidised rate to the farmers had begun.

The NPK brand of fertilisers is being sold between N15,000 and N19,000 as against the former price of N27,000.

In Jigawa, the state government procured 6,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers for sale to the farmers.

The chairman, Fertiliser Distribution Committee, Sen. Mustapha Makama said that Gov. Umar Namadi would inaugurate fertiliser distribution exercise on July 17.