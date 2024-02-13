The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc has appointed Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company on February 12, 2024, following the unfortunate demise of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, on February 9, 2024.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Here are 10 things to know about the Access Holdings’ Acting GCEO:

1. Until her recent appointment, Agbede was the Company’s most senior founding Executive Director in charge of Business Support.

2. She has nearly three decades of professional experience cutting across banking and business consultancy services.

3. Ms. Agbede commenced her professional career in 1992 at Guaranty Trust Bank and served in various capacities within the Commercial Banking and Operations functions rising to the position of Manager in 2001.

4. She subsequently served as the Chief Executive Officer of JKG Limited, a business consulting outfit in 2003.

5. Ms. Agbede joined Access Bank Plc in 2003 as an Assistant General Manager and was responsible for managing the Bank’s portfolio of chemical trading companies.

6. She served as the Bank’s Head, Group Human Resources between 2010 and 2022.

7. She was appointed the Company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support in 2022.

8. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos (1990).

9. She holds a Master’s of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University, Unitrd Kingdom in 2002.

10. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.