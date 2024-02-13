The Police in Borno State have arrested a young man and woman for having sex inside the worship centre of the All Saint Protestant Church located in the Police College, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The man and woman identified as Kaka Ali Umar of Damboa Road and Khadija Adam of Ngomari area of Maiduguri, respectively, were arrested in the act on Monday.

Pastor of the church, Rev. Danjuma Adamu, told the Police that the duo were having sex right inside the church when they were caught.

He added, “We rushed into the church, and behold, we met the two Muslims in the act which we promptly alerted the Police.

“Yes, it was disgraceful and desecration of the house of God, but we promptly informed Police, they were arrested and detained at Metro Division of the Police.

“They did not deny it. They were having sex right inside the church when they were caught.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They confessed at the station, so as we speak now, they are being detained.”

The Borno State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident as at the time of this report.