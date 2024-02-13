The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered from them one Hilux vehicle stolen from the residence of the State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mr Muhammed Sadiq.

Other items recovered included Barreta Pistol, three live ammunitions, two Anti-trackers, mobile phones and foreign currencies.

The robbers had on Sunday night invaded the house of the Commissioner and robbed him of his belongings and injured him.

The suspected armed robbers include; Salihu Buhari, 38, Abdullahi Abubakar, 35, both residents of Garoua in the neighbouring Cameroon Republic; Isa Adamu, 55, of Tudun Wada, Sokoto State and Mustapha Muhammed, 47, of Lelewalji, Girei local government area of Adamawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspects were nabbed by a team of Police operatives attached to Girei Divisional Police Headquarters after attacking the house of the Commissioner.