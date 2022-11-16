100 days to the conduct of the next general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tasked political parties and their candidates to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence.

The nation’s electoral body insisted that the Commission’s allegiance is to Nigeria, saying its loyalty is to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible, and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on Election Day.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning in Abuja titled: “100 Days To The 2023 General Election”.

To achieve a free and fair elections, he said the Commission introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“There is no going back on the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the 2023 General Election,” he declared.

Yakubu also appealed to all stakeholders and citizens to play their parts to achieve the elections Nigerians yearn for, and which the world expects from the country.

The statement reads in part: “It is exactly 100 days today before polling units open at 8.30 am on Saturday 25th February 2023 for national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) and two weeks later on Saturday 11th March 2023 for State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly).

“Once again, another General Election is upon us, the 7th since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. Over the last 23 years, we have made steady progress in the twin areas of electoral reform and election administration.

“Although a lot of work still lies ahead, it is generally acknowledged that our elections are getting better and citizens’ confidence in the process is increasing.”

Similarly, he said the Commission will continue with its regular engagement with political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs), the media, and other critical stakeholders.

Above all, he said Nigerians deserve the right to know about the progress INEC was making and the challenges (if any) ahead of the General Election.

Accordingly, he said in a couple of weeks, the Commission will start bi-weekly media briefings followed by weekly briefings as we get closer to the elections, adding that in the week leading to the elections, there will be daily briefings.

“I seize this opportunity to call on all citizens to participate fully in all electoral activities, particularly the ongoing display of the Register of Voters for claims and objections, as well as collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“I also call on political parties and political leaders to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour, and violence.

“As Nigerians are aware, election is a multi-stakeholder activity. We will continue to play our part diligently and conscientiously. We appeal to all stakeholders and, above all, citizens to play their own part so that working together, we can have the elections that Nigerians yearn for, and which the world expects from us,” Yakubu added.