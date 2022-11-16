Head of healthcare division at PPC Limited, Dr. Chikara Nwoke, has raised the alarm over the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory infections and cardiovascular diseases, in Nigeria.

The expert in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said NCDs, which accounts for 74 percent of deaths globally, are on the rise in Nigeria, adding that in developing countries, these severe health conditions impact adversely on the working population, cutting down on productivity and overall economic output.

As efforts to tackle NCDs in Nigeria, Nwoke said Nigeria has over the years accelerated action to reduce the proliferation of the diseases, while advocating for a multifaceted approach to stem the tide of rising NCDs in Nigeria. “This should involve both the development of human capital and procurement of medical facilities to effectively cater for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and continuous management of these diseases, ” he added.

“NCDs are silent killers and can exist in the human body and remain undetected for a long time. Recommendations for regular health checkup and appropriate clinical investigations are critical to obtaining the right clinical diagnosis which is an important aspect of the management of the disease condition. However, there are instances of misdiagnosis and such can occur due to improper understanding of the patient’s health problem.

“An accurate investigation and timely diagnosis by a trained clinician can save the day. We need to prioritize the early diagnosis, and treatment of non-communicable diseases, especially among the vulnerable and poor, by formulating public policy that address its prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. More than ever before, we need to address the contributory risk factors, and ensure all people, no matter where they live, have access to quality clinical investigation and treatment,” he stated.