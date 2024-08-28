To enhance the capacity of its information managers, the Katsina State Government has trained 100 Media aids and social media influencers on effective information management and dissemination in the state.

The two-day workshop, organised by the state government in collaboration with Optimal Image Media Limited on August 25, 2024, brought together 33 Information Officers and 67 Media Aids to learn about effective information management and dissemination.

The training could not have come better as the state grapples with insecurity challenges.

The Managing Director of Optimal Image Media Limited, Dahiru Hassan, emphasised the importance of equipping themselves with modern information management and dissemination innovations. He urged participants to take advantage of the training to improve their skills.

Hassan also stressed the need for participants to report the government’s success stories to the people and provide feedback on their plights, ensuring that the government is aware of the challenges faced by the people and takes appropriate action to address them.

When asked about the idea of regulating social media influencers, Hassan expressed his reservations. He described it as ” oppressive to the people” and argued it would be counterproductive in a democratic society like Nigeria. “Doing that would be like cutting the bridge after you have crossed it,” he added.

The training workshop is expected to strengthen the capacity of Information Officers and media aids in Katsina State to manage and disseminate information effectively. This would promote transparency and accountability in governance, which is critical in building trust between the government and the people.