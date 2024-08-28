At least 65,000 vulnerable people have received N100,000 each under NG-Cares programme.

Speaking at the occasion of the distribution of the funds to the beneficiaries held Monday at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state governor, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu stated that, his administration has earmarked N6.5billion for the distribution and assured to continue to support any grant and loans that will be beneficial to the people of the state.

He described the programme as an avenue that will rescue people from poverty saying the intervention was to quickly intervene in the current cost of living in the state and the country.

He called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to make a better livelihood.

State commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abba Sani-Kalgo, said Kaura Cares had continued to meet its target objectives of intervention, which are to support farming communities, increase yields, and eradicate poverty.

According to him, the beneficiaries were chosen by their various communities without interference by the governor or his subordinates.

Earlier, the state Programme Coordinator for NG-Cares, Dr Rukayya Muhammad-Bawa, told the gathering that the NG-CARES programme was a beacon of hope designed to uplift the most vulnerable citizens and enhance livelihoods across the state.