Over 100 people hitherto with sight problems from Niger North have regained their sight as the Senator representing the zone, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, sponsored eye surgery for his Constituents.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the eight local government areas of Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu, Magama, Wushishi, Agwara, Borgu and Rijau in Niger North Senatorial district.

A team of ophthalmologists from within and outside performed the surgery. They screened and checked on the people for over two weeks of Senator-sponsored medical outreach.

Speaking on the Development, the Senator who was present during the exercise said he sponsored it out of empathy for the people of his constituency who are grappling with various eye problems that need surgery.

He said he sponsored the surgery using his resources: “I thought I should come and see for myself what the Doctors and patients are doing. I am glad I came; they are doing a wonderful job.”

He said that after seeing the patients who were happy to regain their sight, he felt lifted, too, and urged privileged members of society always to have the mind to give back to society.

The Senator, who is the immediate past Governor of Niger state, said the people were also complaining of food. Still, he believed that health is also essential, so he sponsored the two-week medical outreach to complement government efforts.

Also, ophthalmologist Usman Abubakar Bosso, a medical team member, said the surgery occurred in Kontagora and New Bussa.

He said 60 patients with cataracts were operated on, mainly in Kontagora, while 40 patients were operated upon in New Bussa to treat those from Borgu and Agwara Local government areas.

The representative of the coordinating Firm, Rajab Global LTD, Daniel Adams, said the surgery resulted from two weeks of medical outreach in the eight local government headquarters. Those who needed surgery were referred from the outreach.

He said they were consultants of the Primary Health Care Agency, but Senator Sani Bello facilitated the surgery on the impoverished people free of charge.

Also speaking, a beneficiary, Blessing Peter, in an interview, lauded the senator’s efforts and prayed that God would bless him, urging him to continue with his excellent work for the people.