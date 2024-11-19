A group under the auspices of Christian United For Israel (CUFI) Prayer Outreach Nigeria has urged the Federal Government (FG) to partner with Israel to end terrorism in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the group, Dr Samson Ozovehe, who said this yesterday in Kaduna during its end-of-the-year dinner/a night to honour Israel, raised the alarm over the emergence of the new terror group Tokugawa.

According to the Executive Secretary, the State of Israel has the technology to end insurgency in Nigeria and is ready for partnership.

He said, “Nigeria stands to gain a lot from Israel. They have the technology and military know-how to help Nigeria defeat an insurgency that has crippled the economy of our nation”.

“Nigeria must rise and call for help from those that have the technology and defeat the insurgency; if not, they will infiltrate this nation in their numbers, and they will cause us more harm.

“I recommend a partnership between Nigeria and Israel to defeat the insurgency and boost agriculture. You cannot deny the fact that the major thriving business is agriculture. But today, that can’t happen; farmers can no longer go to farms because of insecurity. Israel has the technology, and we have the land; they will help us to develop enough food”.

He noted that most farm produce is wasted in Nigeria and said Israel can help process it for the world.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Israel, Michael Freeman, who the Executive Secretary also represented, urged Nigerians to encourage their leaders to deepen diplomatic ties with Israel and advocate for policies that promote peace and security in the Middle East.

He assured that Israel would emerge from the recent challenges stronger, adding that they would strengthen their relationship with Nigeria. The group also prayed for peace in the Middle East and Nigeria.