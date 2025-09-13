More than 100,000 people gathered in central London on Saturday for a march and rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, while anti-racism campaigners staged a smaller counter-demonstration nearby.

Crowds, many of whom were draped in English and British flags, assembled south of Westminster for what Robinson branded the UK’s “biggest free speech festival.”

The event, titled ‘Unite the Kingdom’, saw participants march across Westminster Bridge before converging near Downing Street, where far-right speakers from Europe and North America addressed the rally.

“The silent majority will be silent no longer,” Robinson declared to cheers.

“Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

Police estimated the turnout at around 110,000, citing CCTV and helicopter surveillance.

Around 5,000 people joined the rival Stand Up to Racism march about a mile north, as nearly 1,000 officers were deployed to keep both groups apart.

The demonstrations come amid heightened anti-immigration sentiment, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party topping opinion polls and protests targeting hotels housing asylum seekers.

Robinson, 42, has multiple criminal convictions but maintains a large online following. His rhetoric frequently links anti-migrant and anti-Muslim themes with claims that free speech is under attack in Britain.

“I’m very concerned. I never thought I’d see this in this country,” said Philip Dodge, a retired baker from Sheffield, who attended the rally with his wife.

Others cited immigration as their primary concern. “It’s an invasion,” said 28-year-old Ritchie, calling Robinson “a hero.”

At the anti-racism counter-rally, veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott denounced Robinson’s message.

“We need to be in solidarity with asylum seekers, and we need to show that we are united,” she said.

Police imposed conditions on both protests, including separate routes and end times, to prevent clashes.

Robinson’s rally featured placards with slogans such as “Stop the Boats” and images of American activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead this week. Speakers included French politician Éric Zemmour, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, and Petr Bystron of Germany’s AfD party.

Reports suggested former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon would also deliver a message.

The event took place just over a year after anti-immigration riots rocked several UK cities, which police linked in part to Robinson’s online activity.

It also coincides with growing debate over free speech, following the government’s ban on Palestine Action in July and the arrest of comedy writer Graham Linehan for allegedly insulting transgender people online.

Though Robinson’s influence had appeared to wane after years of legal battles, his profile surged after Elon Musk restored his X (formerly Twitter) account in November 2023.